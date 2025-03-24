Rafael Campos betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 70th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Campos has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Campos' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|10/10/2019
|59
|69-74-72-73
|E
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Campos has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos is averaging 1.192 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -4.976 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.058 (177th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.663, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.67%.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.4
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|59.67%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.52
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|154
|19.75%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|15.64%
|16.27%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Campos has 29 points, ranking him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.610. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.815 (he finished 70th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.465.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.070, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-1.058
|-3.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.663
|-1.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.509
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.171
|1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-2.059
|-4.976
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
