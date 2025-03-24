Rafael Campos betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.610. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.815 (he finished 70th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.465.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.070, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.