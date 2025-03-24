PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 70th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Campos has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Campos' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC78-73+11
    10/10/20195969-74-72-73E

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Campos has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campos is averaging 1.192 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -4.976 in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.058 (177th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.663, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.67%.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102299.4299.8
    Greens in Regulation %17959.67%53.97%
    Putts Per Round6228.5228.1
    Par Breakers15419.75%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance15415.64%16.27%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Campos has 29 points, ranking him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.610. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.815 (he finished 70th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.465.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.070, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-1.058-3.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.663-1.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.509-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1711.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-2.059-4.976

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-71-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship7074-69-72-75+63

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

