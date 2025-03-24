Quade Cummins betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last competition, Quade Cummins missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Cummins' first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cummins has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Quade Cummins has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Cummins has an average of 1.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cummins is averaging 1.674 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.130 this season, which ranks 73rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cummins ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.231.
- On the greens, Cummins' 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages 28.27 putts per round (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|304.4
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|67.68%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.27
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.73%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|12.63%
|12.50%
Cummins' best finishes
- Cummins, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Cummins has compiled 90 points, which ranks him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cummins posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 14th in the field at 2.292.
- Cummins produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.077.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 17th in the field at 1.390. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Cummins recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.272, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.130
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.231
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.266
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.435
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.068
|1.674
Cummins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|27
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.