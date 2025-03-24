Quade Cummins betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Cummins has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Cummins has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Quade Cummins has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five starts.

Cummins has an average of 1.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.