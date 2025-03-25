Pierceson Coody betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 57th in this tournament in 2024, Pierceson Coody has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Coody has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 57th, posting a score of even-par.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Coody's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Coody has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging 0.761 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 1.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|312.6
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.66%
|34.38%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.17%
|13.54%
Coody's best finishes
- Last season Coody played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
- Last season Coody's best performance came when he shot 25-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
- Coody placed 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.072
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.378
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.273
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.074
|1.296
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.