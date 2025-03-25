PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    After he finished 57th in this tournament in 2024, Pierceson Coody has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Coody has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 57th, posting a score of even-par.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Coody's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245769-71-69-71E

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Coody has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Coody is averaging 0.761 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody is averaging 1.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13312.6313.2
    Greens in Regulation %5868.66%34.38%
    Putts Per Round9629.0430.3
    Par Breakers4225.78%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.17%13.54%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Last season Coody played 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
    • Last season Coody's best performance came when he shot 25-under and finished second at the ISCO Championship.
    • Coody placed 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0720.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.378-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.2730.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5050.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0741.296

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3972-65-70-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-69-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4066-69-69-72-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

