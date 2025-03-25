Pierceson Coody betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Coody has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Coody has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.

Coody is averaging 0.761 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.