3H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

    Mark Hubbard will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 1-over at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 31st after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243169-68-72-67-4
    11/10/2022MC75-74+5
    11/5/20205069-71-72-71+3
    10/10/2019268-69-69-69-13

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Hubbard has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -2.161 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -4.464 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.004, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.70%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has registered a -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 19.44% of the time (159th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.0299.3
    Greens in Regulation %15462.70%58.33%
    Putts Per Round13229.1129.2
    Par Breakers15919.44%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance15815.87%17.59%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Hubbard has collected 109 points, which ranks him 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.540 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 5.702 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.776 mark ranked 35th in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.280, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.204-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.004-1.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.378-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.499-2.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.086-4.464

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6871-72-75-79+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7369-75-74-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship4772-70-71-72+19

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

