Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Mark Hubbard will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 1-over at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hubbard's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 31st after posting a score of 4-under.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Hubbard's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|11/5/2020
|50
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|10/10/2019
|2
|68-69-69-69
|-13
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hubbard has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -2.161 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -4.464 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.204 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.004, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.70%.
- On the greens, Hubbard has registered a -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 19.44% of the time (159th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.0
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.70%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.11
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|159
|19.44%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|15.87%
|17.59%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Hubbard has collected 109 points, which ranks him 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.540 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 5.702 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.776 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.280, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.204
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.004
|-1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.378
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.499
|-2.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.086
|-4.464
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.