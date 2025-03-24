Mark Hubbard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.540 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 5.702 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 47th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.776 mark ranked 35th in the field.

At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.280, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.