Nate Lashley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Nate Lashley enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 64th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lashley has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Lashley finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Lashley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|11/5/2020
|38
|73-68-69-70
|E
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 4-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -2.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lashley is averaging -4.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.299 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.5 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 99th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.010. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.72%.
- On the greens, Lashley's -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranks 169th. He has broken par 16.39% of the time (183rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|298.5
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.72%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.65
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|183
|16.39%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.33%
|16.67%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
- With 19 points, Lashley currently sits 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.167. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.402 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.969.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.393, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.808) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.299
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.010
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.185
|-0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.528
|-2.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.024
|-4.484
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.