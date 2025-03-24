PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Nate Lashley enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 64th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lashley has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Lashley finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Lashley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242172-68-66-68-6
    11/11/2021MC72-75+7
    11/5/20203873-68-69-70E

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 4-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -2.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lashley is averaging -4.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.299 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.5 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 99th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.010. Additionally, he ranks 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.72%.
    • On the greens, Lashley's -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranks 169th. He has broken par 16.39% of the time (183rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108298.5292.5
    Greens in Regulation %13364.72%60.65%
    Putts Per Round16929.6530.5
    Par Breakers18316.39%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.33%16.67%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times.
    • With 19 points, Lashley currently sits 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.167. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.402 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.969.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.393, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.808) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.299-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.010-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.185-0.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.528-2.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.024-4.484

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship6469-74-74-71+44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Sponsored by CDW