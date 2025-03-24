Nate Lashley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Lashley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 4-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging -2.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.