Philip Knowles betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Philip Knowles had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Knowles has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Knowles' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Knowles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Knowles has an average of -1.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knowles is averaging -4.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.1
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|46.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.57
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|18.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.70%
|15.66%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played five tournaments).
- In those five tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Knowles had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 16th with a score of 15-under (11 shots back of the winner).
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.975
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|27
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
