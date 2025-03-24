Philip Knowles betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Knowles has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Knowles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five starts.

Knowles has an average of -1.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.