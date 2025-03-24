Peter Malnati betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Malnati is averaging -1.665 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.