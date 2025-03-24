Peter Malnati betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
After he placed 36th in this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Malnati has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 36th after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Malnati's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|11/10/2022
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|10/10/2019
|17
|69-65-73-73
|-8
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -1.665 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.362 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.768 ranks 174th on TOUR this season, and his 49.7% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.932.
- On the greens, Malnati's -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 28.40 putts per round (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.4
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|60.89%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.40
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.22%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.11%
|13.10%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Malnati, who has 22 points, currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.221 mark ranked in the field.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.920 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940 (he finished 49th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.768
|-1.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.932
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.670
|2.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.539
|-1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.568
|-2.362
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
