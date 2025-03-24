PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Peter Malnati betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    After he placed 36th in this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Malnati has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 36th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Malnati's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243668-73-67-69-3
    11/10/2022MC78-71+9
    11/11/2021MC69-73+2
    10/10/20191769-65-73-73-8

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 59th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -1.665 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.362 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.768 ranks 174th on TOUR this season, and his 49.7% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 176th on TOUR with a mark of -0.932.
    • On the greens, Malnati's -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 28.40 putts per round (51st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.4295.7
    Greens in Regulation %17660.89%59.52%
    Putts Per Round5128.4028.3
    Par Breakers14620.22%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance14415.11%13.10%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Malnati, who has 22 points, currently ranks 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.221 mark ranked in the field.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.920 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.940 (he finished 49th in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.902, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.768-1.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.932-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.6702.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.539-1.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.568-2.362

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-68-71-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-66-74-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6870-68-71-73-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

