Paul Peterson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.863. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.207. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.750, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.