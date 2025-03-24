Paul Peterson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Paul Peterson enters play in Houston looking for better results March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Peterson's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Peterson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 16-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Paul Peterson has averaged 268.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson is averaging -0.472 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson is averaging -2.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.6 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Peterson ranks 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.532.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|280.6
|268.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.98%
|63.13%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.39
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|10.19%
|12.12%
Peterson's best finishes
- Peterson has played seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Peterson has 96 points, ranking him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.863. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.207. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.750, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Peterson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.189
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.532
|-2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.160
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.014
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.574
|-2.455
Peterson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
