PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Patton Kizzire looks to fair better in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kizzire has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Kizzire last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Kizzire's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC71-74+5
    11/5/20201169-67-70-68-6
    10/10/2019MC71-75+2

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Kizzire has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging -0.608 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging -1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.228.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158293.2301.4
    Greens in Regulation %7766.99%63.64%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.1
    Par Breakers3124.84%25.25%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.40%14.65%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Currently, Kizzire ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings with 19 points.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.636 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.908.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.327.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.322, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.245-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.228-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.4440.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.580-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.610-1.162

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW