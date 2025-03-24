Patton Kizzire betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.636 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.908.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.327.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.322, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.