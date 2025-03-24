Patton Kizzire betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Patton Kizzire looks to fair better in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kizzire has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Kizzire last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Kizzire's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|11/5/2020
|11
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|10/10/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Kizzire's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Kizzire has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.608 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.228.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.2
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.99%
|63.64%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.84%
|25.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.40%
|14.65%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Currently, Kizzire ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings with 19 points.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.636 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.908.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.327.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.322, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.245
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.228
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.444
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.580
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.610
|-1.162
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.