Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has an average of 2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.