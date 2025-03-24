PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 27-30, Patrick Rodgers will look to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 4-over and placed 74th at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rodgers has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 74th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20247467-74-73-70+4
    11/10/20221668-63-73-71-5
    11/5/2020MC73-75+8
    10/10/20195169-70-76-71-2

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of 2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 3.472 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.095. Additionally, he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58304.3301.1
    Greens in Regulation %10966.01%63.27%
    Putts Per Round10128.8227.7
    Par Breakers12021.57%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance5912.91%12.96%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings with 498 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field at 4.331.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.223, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1270.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.095-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1250.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0242.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1323.472

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational369-71-68-71-9338
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-68-66-72-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1867-69-66-70-1243
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2274-74-70-70E40
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

