Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Patrick Rodgers of the United States chips on the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 27-30, Patrick Rodgers will look to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 4-over and placed 74th at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rodgers has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 74th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Rodgers' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|11/10/2022
|16
|68-63-73-71
|-5
|11/5/2020
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|10/10/2019
|51
|69-70-76-71
|-2
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of 2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 3.472 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.095. Additionally, he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.3
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.01%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.82
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|120
|21.57%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|12.91%
|12.96%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings with 498 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field at 4.331.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.669 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.223, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.127
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.095
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.125
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.024
|2.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.132
|3.472
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|338
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.