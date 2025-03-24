Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship, Patrick Fishburn ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 28th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for an improved score.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Fishburn has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Fishburn's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Fishburn's recent performances
- In his last five events, Fishburn has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Patrick Fishburn has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.787 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.4 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.232. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 22.02% of the time (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.4
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|67.49%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|109
|22.02%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.02%
|14.93%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played nine tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Fishburn sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.609 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.307, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.017
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.232
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.039
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.239
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.063
|0.211
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|4
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
