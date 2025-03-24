PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship, Patrick Fishburn ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 28th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Fishburn has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Fishburn's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC71-71+2

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Fishburn has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Patrick Fishburn has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 0.787 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.017 (99th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.4 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.232. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
    • On the greens, Fishburn's 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 22.02% of the time (109th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.4307.2
    Greens in Regulation %6767.49%68.75%
    Putts Per Round11929.0029.0
    Par Breakers10922.02%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.02%14.93%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Fishburn has played nine tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Fishburn sits 99th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.609 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.307, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0170.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.232-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.039-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2390.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0630.211

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4867-70-67-73-78
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5467-71-72-68-104
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2873-71-66-72-226

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

