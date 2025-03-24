Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.258. He finished 48th in that tournament.

Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.044.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.609 (he finished sixth in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.307, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.