Padraig Harrington betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Harrington has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.