Padraig Harrington betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Padraig Harrington tries for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Harrington's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Harrington's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|11/5/2020
|32
|71-68-71-69
|-1
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harrington has an average of -5.675 in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.6
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.79%
|42.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.78
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.05%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.06%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's best finishes
- Harrington did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Harrington's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 4-over and finished 22nd in that event.
- Harrington's 91 points last season placed him 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.675
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|85
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.