Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Moller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.519.

Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.391 (he finished 15th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.169.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.913), which ranked 68th in the field.