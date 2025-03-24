Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Niklas Norgaard Moller looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Moller's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Moller's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moller has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Moller has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moller is averaging 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moller has an average of 1.174 in his past five tournaments.
Moller's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|317.9
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moller's best finishes
- Moller participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Moller's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 12-under and finished 15th in that event.
Moller's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.519.
- Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.391 (he finished 15th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.169.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.913), which ranked 68th in the field.
- Moller recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
Moller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.174
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moller as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.