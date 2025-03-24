Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 75th.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.598. He missed the cut in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.