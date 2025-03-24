Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Hojgaard's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has an average of 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.920 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 last season, which ranked 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 30th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.359, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 144th last season, while he averaged 29.58 putts per round (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.11%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.93%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.47%
|11.11%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard played 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he shot 14-under and finished seventh.
- Hojgaard collected 532 points last season, placing 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 75th.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.598. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|2.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.316
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.176
|2.920
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.