Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.389. He finished second in that event.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.254 (he finished second in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.259, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.