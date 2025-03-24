PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent competition at the Valspar Championship, Nico Echavarria ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Echavarria has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC71-73+4

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.016 in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.9 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.314, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.82%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 28.66 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159292.9292.4
    Greens in Regulation %5867.82%63.89%
    Putts Per Round8128.6628.9
    Par Breakers7123.18%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance2311.69%12.30%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • As of now, Echavarria has collected 404 points, which ranks him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.389. He finished second in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.254 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.259, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.173-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.314-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.424-1.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7502.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.161-0.016

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3471-74-68-75E25
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship1668-72-66-74-448

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

