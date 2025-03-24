Nico Echavarria betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his most recent competition at the Valspar Championship, Nico Echavarria ended the weekend at 4-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 seeking an improved score.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Echavarria has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.016 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.9 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.314, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.82%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 28.66 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|292.9
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.82%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.66
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|23.18%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|11.69%
|12.30%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- As of now, Echavarria has collected 404 points, which ranks him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.389. He finished second in that event.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.254 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.259, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.173
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.314
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.424
|-1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.750
|2.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.161
|-0.016
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.