Nick Taylor betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 0.873 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished first in that event.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.861 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.676. He missed the cut in that event.

At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.394). That ranked second in the field.