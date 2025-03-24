Nick Taylor betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Nick Taylor missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Taylor's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Taylor last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|11/11/2021
|41
|68-72-74-68
|+2
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 2.007 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranks 170th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.857.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.6
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.78%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|28.97
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.81%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|11.67%
|13.27%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- Currently, Taylor has 807 points, placing him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 0.873 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.861 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.676. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.394). That ranked second in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.794) at The American Express (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.014
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.857
|2.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.016
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.056
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.911
|2.007
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|74-71-69-68
|-6
|152
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|75-72-69-73
|+1
|30
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.