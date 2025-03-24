PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Nick Taylor betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent competition, Nick Taylor missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Taylor's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Taylor last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC72-72+4
    11/11/20214168-72-74-68+2

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 2.007 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranks 170th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.857.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170289.6288.2
    Greens in Regulation %572.78%68.52%
    Putts Per Round11828.9729.1
    Par Breakers3224.81%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance2211.67%13.27%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • Currently, Taylor has 807 points, placing him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 0.873 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.861 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.676. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.394). That ranked second in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.794) at The American Express (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.014-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.8572.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.016-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.056-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.9112.007

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4873-73-66-69-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii166-68-65-65-38500
    January 16-19The American Express1265-66-73-67-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-69-72-70-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2570-66-70-69-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational974-71-69-68-6152
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3175-72-69-73+130
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

