3H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 27-30, Nick Hardy will look to improve upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot even-par and placed 57th at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hardy has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 57th, posting a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245771-70-70-69E

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season, which ranks 62nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.157.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 19.01% of the time (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41306.9305.7
    Greens in Regulation %5767.84%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16129.5328.8
    Par Breakers16819.01%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.62%14.81%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
    • With 2 points, Hardy currently sits 210th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.143.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.138. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.209. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.461, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1810.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1570.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.322-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.265-1.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.563-1.290

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open6466-71-71-72-82
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

