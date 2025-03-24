Nick Hardy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 27-30, Nick Hardy will look to improve upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot even-par and placed 57th at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hardy has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 57th, posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hardy finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -1.290 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season, which ranks 62nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.157.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 19.01% of the time (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|306.9
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.84%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.53
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|168
|19.01%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.62%
|14.81%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time.
- With 2 points, Hardy currently sits 210th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.143.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.138. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.209. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.461, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.181
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.157
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.322
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.265
|-1.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.563
|-1.290
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.