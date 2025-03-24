PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Nick Dunlap hits a tee shot on the third hole hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Nick Dunlap hits a tee shot on the third hole hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 11th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Dunlap finished 11th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Dunlap's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20241168-71-63-69-9

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Nick Dunlap has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 0.773 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -3.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.483 (183rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 56th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.285, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has registered a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 21.63% of the time (118th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111298.3297.6
    Greens in Regulation %9466.47%59.38%
    Putts Per Round8528.6828.5
    Par Breakers11821.63%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.30%15.97%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Dunlap ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -2.124.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.550. He finished 58th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 2.620 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.636). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-1.483-5.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2851.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1420.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3860.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.670-3.346

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5576-70-68-71-711
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-67-67-66-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3467-69-71-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-72-74-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5770-70-71-69-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-70-74-70-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

