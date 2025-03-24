Nick Dunlap betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Dunlap has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.

Nick Dunlap has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap is averaging 0.773 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.