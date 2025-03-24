Nick Dunlap betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Nick Dunlap hits a tee shot on the third hole hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 11th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Dunlap finished 11th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Dunlap's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.773 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -3.346 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.483 (183rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 56th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.285, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
- On the greens, Dunlap has registered a 0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 21.63% of the time (118th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|298.3
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|66.47%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.68
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.63%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.30%
|15.97%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Dunlap ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -2.124.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.550. He finished 58th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 2.620 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.636). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.483
|-5.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.285
|1.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.142
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.386
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.670
|-3.346
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.