Min Woo Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Min Woo Lee carded a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Lee is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 2.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 2.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.353. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.66%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.05 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|315.8
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|65.66%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.05
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.99%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|11.36%
|11.42%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Currently, Lee has 242 points, placing him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.437 (he finished 12th in that event).
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 18th in the field at 3.054. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.690 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.616, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.101
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.353
|-2.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.487
|1.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.568
|2.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.803
|2.736
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|71-65-68-67
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
