Min Woo Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.437 (he finished 12th in that event).

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 18th in the field at 3.054. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.690 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.616, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).