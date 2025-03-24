PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Min Woo Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his last competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Min Woo Lee carded a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Lee is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of 2.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 2.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.353. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.66%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.05 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4315.8315.9
    Greens in Regulation %11665.66%64.81%
    Putts Per Round2128.0527.8
    Par Breakers4823.99%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1611.36%11.42%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Lee has 242 points, placing him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.437 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 18th in the field at 3.054. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.690 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.616, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1010.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.353-2.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4871.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5682.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8032.736

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship3268-69-73-71-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-69-65-8--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1270-66-68-67-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4871-77-74-70+414
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1171-65-68-67-1359
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2067-66-78-73-448

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

