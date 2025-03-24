PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Michael Thorbjornsen takes the course in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Thorbjornsen is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Thorbjornsen has an average finish of 57th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Thorbjornsen has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thorbjornsen has an average of -3.061 in his past five tournaments.
    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.082 (121st) this season, while his average driving distance of 314.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thorbjornsen ranks 105th on TOUR with a mark of -0.062.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen's -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.6314.1
    Greens in Regulation %2669.88%69.44%
    Putts Per Round17029.6829.7
    Par Breakers9722.22%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance16316.08%15.87%

    Thorbjornsen's best finishes

    • Thorbjornsen, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
    • Thorbjornsen, who has 19 points, currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.949. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 11th in the field at 3.901. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.030 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.797, which ranked 40th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 74th.
    • Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 39th in the field (he finished 39th in that tournament).

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.0820.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.062-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.552-1.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.561-1.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.257-3.061

    Thorbjornsen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3972-64-66-70-820
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic267-64-66-63-24208
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC66-77+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-66-70-78-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship863-69-69-68-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D67-4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic864-69-67-69-13--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7472-68-72-75+33
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3967-67-73-68-916
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

