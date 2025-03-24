Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.949. In that event, he missed the cut.

Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 11th in the field at 3.901. In that event, he finished 39th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.030 mark ranked 26th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.797, which ranked 40th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 74th.