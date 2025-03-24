Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Michael Thorbjornsen takes the course in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Thorbjornsen is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- In his last five events, Thorbjornsen has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Thorbjornsen has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thorbjornsen has an average of -3.061 in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.082 (121st) this season, while his average driving distance of 314.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thorbjornsen ranks 105th on TOUR with a mark of -0.062.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen's -0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.6
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|69.88%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.68
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.08%
|15.87%
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen, who has participated in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 28.6%.
- Thorbjornsen, who has 19 points, currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 1.949. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 11th in the field at 3.901. In that event, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.030 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.797, which ranked 40th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 74th.
- Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 39th in the field (he finished 39th in that tournament).
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.082
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.062
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.552
|-1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.561
|-1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.257
|-3.061
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
