PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished 64th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 1-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In 2024, Kim finished 64th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20246471-70-70-70+1
    11/10/20224770-68-73-71+2
    11/5/2020MC75-71+6
    10/10/2019W/D81+9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 0.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 5.933 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.1 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 27th on TOUR with a mark of 0.479.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82302.1299.2
    Greens in Regulation %6867.48%64.51%
    Putts Per Round5228.4427.7
    Par Breakers12721.24%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance410.13%10.49%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 849 points, Kim currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 17th in the field at 2.948.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.872. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.792). That ranked 27th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2650.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4791.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.4542.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1300.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.3285.933

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-72-71-70-495
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1368-68-67-68-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches665-66-67-71-1592
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2873-71-70-68-226

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW