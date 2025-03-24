Michael Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished 64th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 1-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In 2024, Kim finished 64th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|11/10/2022
|47
|70-68-73-71
|+2
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|10/10/2019
|W/D
|81
|+9
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 0.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 5.933 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.1 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 27th on TOUR with a mark of 0.479.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|302.1
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|67.48%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.44
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.24%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|10.13%
|10.49%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 849 points, Kim currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 17th in the field at 2.948.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.872. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.510. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.792). That ranked 27th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.265
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.479
|1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.454
|2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.130
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.328
|5.933
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|92
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.