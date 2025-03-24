Michael Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five events, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging 0.934 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.