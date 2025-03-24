PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 28th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Meissner has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Meissner's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC68-75+3

    Meissner's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 87th, while his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner owns a 0.278 mark (60th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Meissner's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.31 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.5299.6
    Greens in Regulation %16162.18%58.73%
    Putts Per Round3928.3128.2
    Par Breakers16719.02%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.39%13.10%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Meissner has 89 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.216 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a 7.551 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.582.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.802, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.411-1.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.278-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.4221.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.262-1.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.028-1.109

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-71-66-71-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-69-70-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-67-67-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-67-68-68-1036
    January 16-19The American Express6871-69-67-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5269-76-73-75+57
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4274-69-70-75E18
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2870-70-74-68-226

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

