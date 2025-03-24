McClure Meissner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.216 mark ranked 34th in the field.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a 7.551 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.582.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.802, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.