McClure Meissner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
McClure Meissner will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 28th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Meissner has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Meissner's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|68-75
|+3
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -1.109 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 87th, while his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner owns a 0.278 mark (60th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.31 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.5
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|62.18%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.31
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|167
|19.02%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.39%
|13.10%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Meissner has 89 points, ranking him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.216 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a 7.551 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.582.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.802, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.411
|-1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.278
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.422
|1.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.262
|-1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.028
|-1.109
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.