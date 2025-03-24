Max McGreevy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 67th shooting 11-over in this tournament in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- McGreevy's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 5-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 67th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
McGreevy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|67
|66-73-75-77
|+11
|11/11/2021
|19
|68-67-72-71
|-2
McGreevy's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- McGreevy is averaging 0.399 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy is averaging 3.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.437, which ranks 25th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 125th, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy ranks 36th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.422. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
- On the greens, McGreevy's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 22.62% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|296.9
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|66.47%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|28.89
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.62%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|15.28%
|15.56%
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy has played nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, McGreevy ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings with 227 points.
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.902.
- McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.572.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.290 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.095, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
- McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.437
|2.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.422
|2.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.238
|-1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.012
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.607
|3.908
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|19
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.