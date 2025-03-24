Max McGreevy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.902.

McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.572.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.290 mark ranked 24th in the field.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.095, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).