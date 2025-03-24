PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max McGreevy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 67th shooting 11-over in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • McGreevy's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 5-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished 67th after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    McGreevy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20226766-73-75-77+11
    11/11/20211968-67-72-71-2

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • McGreevy is averaging 0.399 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy is averaging 3.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.437, which ranks 25th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 125th, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy ranks 36th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.422. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
    • On the greens, McGreevy's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 22.62% of the time (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125296.9295.8
    Greens in Regulation %9466.47%65.00%
    Putts Per Round10628.8928.5
    Par Breakers9122.62%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance14715.28%15.56%

    McGreevy's best finishes

    • McGreevy has played nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, McGreevy ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings with 227 points.

    McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.902.
    • McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.572.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.290 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McGreevy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.095, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
    • McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4372.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4222.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.238-1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0120.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6073.908

    McGreevy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-66-71-66-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-68-64-69-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-68-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2574-65-68-66-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-68-64-67-16123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4076-72-73-71+419
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2068-71-70-75-448
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5472-69-72-73+26

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

