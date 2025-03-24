Matti Schmid betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Matti Schmid of Germany lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he took 21st shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Schmid finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Schmid's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of 1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 1.211 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid sports a 0.018 mark (94th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 23.66% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|310.3
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|67.90%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|28.96
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|57
|23.66%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.79%
|13.19%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has participated in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 152 points, Schmid currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370. He finished 18th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.504.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.224, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.044
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.018
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.356
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.224
|1.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.070
|1.211
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|53
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
