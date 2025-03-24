PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Matti Schmid of Germany lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Matti Schmid of Germany lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he took 21st shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Schmid finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Schmid's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242168-69-70-67-6

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of 1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 1.211 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.044 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid sports a 0.018 mark (94th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 23.66% of the time (57th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25310.3306.5
    Greens in Regulation %5667.90%68.40%
    Putts Per Round11628.9628.5
    Par Breakers5723.66%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance9713.79%13.19%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has participated in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 152 points, Schmid currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370. He finished 18th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.504.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.224, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0440.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0180.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.356-1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2241.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0701.211

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-72-68-77E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-69-68-67-1243
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open666-69-69-66-1853
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2872-72-68-70-226

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

