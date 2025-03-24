Matti Schmid betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370. He finished 18th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.504.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.224, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.