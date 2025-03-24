Matthew Riedel betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Matthew Riedel enters play in Houston looking for better results March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Riedel's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Riedel's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riedel has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Riedel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Matthew Riedel has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel is averaging -0.592 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -4.083 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.373, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 84th, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riedel ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.041. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.59%.
- On the greens, Riedel has registered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.50. He has broken par 20.37% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.59%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.37%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.35%
|13.49%
Riedel's best finishes
- Riedel, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Riedel ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings with 28 points.
Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riedel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.958 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Riedel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 4.731 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riedel's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.781 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riedel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.101, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Riedel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.371) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 51st in that event).
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.373
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.041
|-1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.584
|-1.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.180
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.178
|-4.083
Riedel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|4
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
