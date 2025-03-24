Matthew Riedel betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Riedel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.958 (he missed the cut in that event).

Riedel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 4.731 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riedel's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.781 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riedel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.101, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.