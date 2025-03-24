Matteo Manassero betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
At the Valspar Championship, Matteo Manassero struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is seeking a better outcome in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Manassero's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Manassero's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Manassero has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Manassero has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matteo Manassero has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero is averaging 0.346 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Manassero is averaging -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.059 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Manassero ranks 45th on TOUR with a mark of 0.365.
- On the greens, Manassero's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|287.6
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|66.39%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.45
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.89%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|14.44%
|15.63%
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Manassero has compiled 50 points, which ranks him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -1.115. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.173 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.087 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.311). That ranked 27th in the field.
- Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 24th in the field.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-1.059
|-2.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.365
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.543
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.040
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.111
|-0.272
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|6
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.