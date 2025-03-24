Matteo Manassero betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five tournaments, Manassero has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Manassero has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Matteo Manassero has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Manassero is averaging 0.346 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.