Matteo Manassero betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    At the Valspar Championship, Matteo Manassero struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is seeking a better outcome in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Manassero's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Manassero's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Manassero has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Manassero has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Matteo Manassero has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero is averaging 0.346 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Manassero is averaging -0.272 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.059 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Manassero ranks 45th on TOUR with a mark of 0.365.
    • On the greens, Manassero's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175287.6287.6
    Greens in Regulation %9866.39%64.93%
    Putts Per Round5328.4528.7
    Par Breakers5123.89%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance11914.44%15.63%

    Manassero's best finishes

    • Manassero, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • As of now, Manassero has compiled 50 points, which ranks him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -1.115. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.173 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.087 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.311). That ranked 27th in the field.
    • Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-1.059-2.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3650.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.5431.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0400.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.111-0.272

    Manassero's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1567-63-68-70-12--
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+6--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-69-69-69-8--
    January 16-19The American Express4368-66-72-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2570-73-70-75E31
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6872-67-68-75-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-71-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4566-70-67-74-116
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

