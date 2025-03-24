PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2024 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over the last two times Wallace has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2024, Wallace failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Wallace's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC74-74+8
    11/10/2022MC70-73+3

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace has an average of -2.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -1.164 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.305 this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.107 mark (82nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wallace's -1.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 181st on TOUR this season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 19.10% of the time (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84302.0300.2
    Greens in Regulation %13064.93%67.06%
    Putts Per Round16729.6329.3
    Par Breakers16519.10%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.89%13.10%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • With 28 points, Wallace currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.917 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 3.264 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.208 (he finished 44th in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.521 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 44th in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.305-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1070.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.5061.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.142-2.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.833-1.164

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4470-70-71-67-611
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-68-69-70-1418
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW