Matt Wallace betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.917 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 3.264 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 44th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.208 (he finished 44th in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.521 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.