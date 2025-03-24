Matt Wallace betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Matt Wallace of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2024 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over the last two times Wallace has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Wallace failed to make the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Wallace's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|11/10/2022
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace has an average of -2.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of -1.164 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.305 this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.107 mark (82nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wallace's -1.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 181st on TOUR this season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 19.10% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|302.0
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.93%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.63
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|165
|19.10%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.89%
|13.10%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- With 28 points, Wallace currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.917 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he put up a 3.264 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.208 (he finished 44th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.521 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 44th in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.305
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.107
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.506
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.142
|-2.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.833
|-1.164
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
