Matt McCarty betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 16th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 4-under at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is McCarty's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarty has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Matt McCarty has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of 2.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarty has an average of 1.394 in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.079 this season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 140th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarty ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.314.
- On the greens, McCarty's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.55 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.6
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|67.03%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.55
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.33%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|12.54%
|12.65%
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, McCarty has 123 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.395.
- McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a 2.032 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.453.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.739), which ranked fourth in the field.
- McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.079
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.314
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.157
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.370
|2.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.023
|1.394
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|8
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.