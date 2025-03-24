PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 70th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Andersen is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Andersen's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Andersen has an average finish of 54th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Andersen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Mason Andersen has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen is averaging -0.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Andersen has an average of -3.429 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Andersen .

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.500 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Andersen ranks 178th on TOUR with a mark of -0.989.
    • On the greens, Andersen's 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114298.0293.8
    Greens in Regulation %18158.73%60.42%
    Putts Per Round1027.8628.4
    Par Breakers14920.11%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance14915.34%15.97%

    Andersen's best finishes

    • Andersen has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Andersen, who has 24 points, currently sits 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Andersen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.813 mark ranked 39th in the field.
    • Andersen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.010.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Andersen's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.937 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Andersen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.992, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Andersen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.500-1.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.989-2.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3091.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.052-0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.128-3.429

    Andersen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-80+14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-73-68-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6568-68-74-71-34
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-68-68-71-1418
    March 20-23Valspar Championship7072-72-77-69+63

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

