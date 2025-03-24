Mason Andersen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Mason Andersen hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 70th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Andersen is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Andersen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Andersen has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Andersen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Mason Andersen has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen is averaging -0.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Andersen has an average of -3.429 in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.500 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Andersen ranks 178th on TOUR with a mark of -0.989.
- On the greens, Andersen's 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.0
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|181
|58.73%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.86
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.11%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|15.34%
|15.97%
Andersen's best finishes
- Andersen has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Andersen, who has 24 points, currently sits 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Andersen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Andersen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.813 mark ranked 39th in the field.
- Andersen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.010.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Andersen's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.937 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Andersen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.992, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Andersen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.231) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.500
|-1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.989
|-2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.309
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.052
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.128
|-3.429
Andersen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
