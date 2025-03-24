Mason Andersen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Andersen has an average finish of 54th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Andersen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

Mason Andersen has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Andersen is averaging -0.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.