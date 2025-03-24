Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 36th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hughes has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2024, Hughes finished 14th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|11/10/2022
|16
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|11/11/2021
|29
|71-69-69-71
|E
|11/5/2020
|7
|70-72-68-63
|-7
|10/10/2019
|55
|68-71-74-74
|-1
Hughes' recent performances
- In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging -1.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.342, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 94th, and his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.369. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.63%.
- On the greens, Hughes' -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|300.8
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.63%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.27
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|159
|19.44%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|16.30%
|18.06%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has played nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- With 109 points, Hughes currently sits 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 0.891 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 1.746 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.835, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.342
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.369
|-0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.199
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.122
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.634
|-1.701
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|73-70-72-73
|E
|40
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|36
|75-69-69-70
|-1
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
