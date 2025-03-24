Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 0.891 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 1.746 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.835, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.