Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 36th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hughes has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In 2024, Hughes finished 14th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20241466-72-69-65-8
    11/10/20221666-68-70-71-5
    11/11/20212971-69-69-71E
    11/5/2020770-72-68-63-7
    10/10/20195568-71-74-74-1

    Hughes' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 37th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging -1.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.342, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 94th, and his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.369. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.63%.
    • On the greens, Hughes' -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94300.8296.0
    Greens in Regulation %13464.63%58.33%
    Putts Per Round14729.2728.9
    Par Breakers15919.44%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance16516.30%18.06%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has played nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 109 points, Hughes currently sits 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 0.891 mark, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 1.173.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 1.746 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.835, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.342-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.369-0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1990.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1220.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.634-1.701

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-66-71-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2273-70-72-73E40
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship3675-69-69-70-118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

