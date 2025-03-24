Luke List betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Luke List enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 64th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last seven trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, List has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2024, List missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
List's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|11/10/2022
|57
|69-70-69-77
|+5
|11/11/2021
|11
|65-71-69-71
|-4
|11/5/2020
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|10/10/2019
|28
|71-73-73-66
|-5
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Luke List has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a -0.898 mark (174th on TOUR).
- On the greens, List's -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.4
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|63.56%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.08
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.11%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|14.00%
|14.68%
List's best finishes
- List, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- As of now, List has collected 28 points, which ranks him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.146.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.302. In that event, he finished 64th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.409, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked 36th in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.547
|1.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.898
|-2.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.074
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.246
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.672
|-1.383
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|64
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.