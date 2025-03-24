Luke List betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, List produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.146.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764. He finished 72nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.302. In that event, he finished 64th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.409, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.