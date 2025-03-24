PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Luke List enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 64th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for List at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last seven trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, List has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In 2024, List missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    List's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC71-74+5
    11/10/20225769-70-69-77+5
    11/11/20211165-71-69-71-4
    11/5/2020MC71-74+5
    10/10/20192871-73-73-66-5

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Luke List has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a -0.898 mark (174th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List's -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30309.4306.7
    Greens in Regulation %14563.56%61.51%
    Putts Per Round12829.0829.0
    Par Breakers13021.11%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance10314.00%14.68%

    List's best finishes

    • List, who has taken part in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • As of now, List has collected 28 points, which ranks him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 11th in the field at 2.146.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.764. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.302. In that event, he finished 64th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.409, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked 36th in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5471.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.898-2.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0740.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.246-0.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.672-1.383

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1163-72-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7271-66-72-71E3
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-68-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5669-75-69-81+65
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-71-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship6469-74-70-75+44

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

