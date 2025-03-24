PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links March 27-30, Lanto Griffin will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot even-par and placed 57th at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Griffin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 1-under, and his average finish has been 45th.
    • Griffin finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Griffin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245771-68-69-72E
    11/11/20216468-68-78-74+8
    11/5/20205872-71-71-70+4
    10/10/2019166-74-65-69-14

    Griffin's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 49th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.046.
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.0298.2
    Greens in Regulation %13864.12%63.10%
    Putts Per Round7828.6328.3
    Par Breakers9622.45%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance16816.44%17.86%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Griffin sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 119 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.741 mark ranked in the field.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.028. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.534 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.350), which ranked in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1880.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.046-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.557-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0150.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.338-0.605

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1267-68-69-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6868-72-72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 16-19The American Express3471-67-66-71-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open966-72-73-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-65-72-66-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open7267-69-73-74-52
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

