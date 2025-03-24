Lanto Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 49th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.