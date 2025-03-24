Lanto Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 27-30, Lanto Griffin will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot even-par and placed 57th at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Griffin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 1-under, and his average finish has been 45th.
- Griffin finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Griffin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|11/11/2021
|64
|68-68-78-74
|+8
|11/5/2020
|58
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|10/10/2019
|1
|66-74-65-69
|-14
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Griffin has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (59th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.046.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.0
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|64.12%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.63
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|96
|22.45%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|16.44%
|17.86%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Griffin sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 119 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.741 mark ranked in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.028. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.534 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.350), which ranked in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.046
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.557
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.015
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.338
|-0.605
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|2
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.