Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 41st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Kurt Kitayama has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama has an average of -1.821 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.