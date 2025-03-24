PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama finished 36th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Kitayama has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 36th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243673-68-66-70-3

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of -1.821 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.381, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.2 yards) ranks 14th, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a -0.101 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 21.99% of the time (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14313.2313.0
    Greens in Regulation %12165.28%63.89%
    Putts Per Round8228.6729.1
    Par Breakers11321.99%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5312.73%14.29%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Kitayama has compiled 55 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 3.118.
    • Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.396.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.557 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.245). That ranked in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3810.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.1010.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1230.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.318-1.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.085-0.608

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-68-63-65-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3770-66-69-67-816
    January 16-19The American Express5869-67-70-72-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-71-73-67-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3372-70-78-66-228
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC80-69+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

