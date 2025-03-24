Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished 36th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kitayama has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 36th, posting a score of 3-under.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Kitayama's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of -1.821 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.381, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.2 yards) ranks 14th, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a -0.101 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 21.99% of the time (113th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.2
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|65.28%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.67
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.99%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|12.73%
|14.29%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Kitayama has compiled 55 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 3.118.
- Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.396.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.557 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.245). That ranked in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.381
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.101
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.123
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.318
|-1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.085
|-0.608
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|28
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
