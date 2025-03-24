Kris Ventura betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.701. In that event, he finished 56th.

Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.067.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.377 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.173, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.