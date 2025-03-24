Kris Ventura betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, Kris Ventura ended the weekend at 8-over, good for a 77th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for a higher finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ventura has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 64th.
- Ventura last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Ventura's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|11/5/2020
|64
|69-69-76-73
|+7
|10/10/2019
|MC
|77-74
|+7
Ventura's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ventura has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ventura has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Kris Ventura has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging 0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ventura is averaging -1.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.9 yards) ranks 28th, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ventura ranks 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.075.
- On the greens, Ventura's 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.9
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|67.46%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.11
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.09%
|16.36%
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura has taken part in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
- Currently, Ventura has 173 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.701. In that event, he finished 56th.
- Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.067.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.377 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.173, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.069
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.075
|-0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.272
|-1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.209
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.069
|-1.280
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|123
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.