Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 12th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Yu's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Yu has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 3.079 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.602 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 29th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.468, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.25%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.2
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.25%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.35
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|47
|24.01%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.08%
|13.58%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Yu has collected 199 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.710.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 4.887 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.398, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.602
|2.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.468
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.263
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.564
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.242
|3.079
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.