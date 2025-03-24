PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Kevin Yu enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 12th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Yu's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Yu has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 3.079 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.602 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 29th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.468, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.25%.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, while he averages 29.35 putts per round (156th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59304.2306.8
    Greens in Regulation %2370.25%67.90%
    Putts Per Round15629.3529.2
    Par Breakers4724.01%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.08%13.58%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • As of now, Yu has collected 199 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.710.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 4.887 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.398, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6022.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4682.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.263-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.564-1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2423.079

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1167-68-69-66-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry4473-68-70-68-1317
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6471-72-72-70-37
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1671-67-68-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1774-70-73-68-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4567-71-70-68-810
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship1272-68-68-71-559

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

