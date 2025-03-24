Kevin Yu betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.710.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 4.887 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.398, which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 16th in that event.