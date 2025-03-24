Kevin Velo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Kevin Velo enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Velo is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Velo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Velo has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Velo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Velo is averaging -0.783 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Velo has an average of -1.955 in his past five tournaments.
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Velo has a -0.534 mark (158th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Velo's -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 154th on TOUR this season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranks 174th. He has broken par 20.76% of the time (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.0
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.08%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.74
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|136
|20.76%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.50%
|14.68%
Velo's best finishes
- Velo has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Velo ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 14 points.
Velo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Velo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field at 1.497.
- Velo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.521.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Velo's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 1.287 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.001, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Velo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.381) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.215
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.534
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.318
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.521
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.159
|-1.955
Velo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|9
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
