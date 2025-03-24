Kevin Velo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Velo has an average finish of 49th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Velo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.

Velo is averaging -0.783 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.