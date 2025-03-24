PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Velo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Velo is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Velo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Velo has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Velo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Velo is averaging -0.783 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Velo has an average of -1.955 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Velo .

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Velo has a -0.534 mark (158th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Velo's -0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 154th on TOUR this season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranks 174th. He has broken par 20.76% of the time (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.0297.9
    Greens in Regulation %10766.08%65.08%
    Putts Per Round17429.7429.1
    Par Breakers13620.76%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance15215.50%14.68%

    Velo's best finishes

    • Velo has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Velo ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 14 points.

    Velo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Velo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field at 1.497.
    • Velo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.521.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Velo's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 1.287 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.001, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Velo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.381) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2150.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.534-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.318-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.521-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.159-1.955

    Velo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-70-69-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-80+10--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-74+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4069-66-71-70-129
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5768-70-72-77+35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW