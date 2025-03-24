Karl Vilips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Vilips has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Vilips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.