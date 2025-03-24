PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Karl Vilips will compete at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston from March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Vilips' first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Vilips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Vilips is averaging -3.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Vilips .

    Vilips' best Strokes Gained performances

    Vilips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7274-65-76-69E3
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3968-67-68-72-916
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW