Karl Vilips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips will compete at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston from March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Vilips' first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Vilips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Karl Vilips has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vilips is averaging -1.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vilips is averaging -3.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' best Strokes Gained performances
Vilips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.