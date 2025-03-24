Kaito Onishi betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 1.246. In that event, he finished 42nd.

Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a 2.144 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.767 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At The American Express in January 2025, Onishi recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).