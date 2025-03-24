Kaito Onishi betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 42nd-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Onishi's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Onishi's recent performances
- In his last five events, Onishi has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Onishi has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kaito Onishi has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Onishi has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total.
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 this season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 115th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Onishi ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.523.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 27.93, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|297.9
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|60.74%
|60.26%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|27.93
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|157
|19.63%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.93%
|15.81%
Onishi's best finishes
- Onishi has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Onishi, who has 12 points, currently sits 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 1.246. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a 2.144 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.767 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Onishi recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Onishi recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.081
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.523
|-0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.068
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.256
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.416
|-0.712
Onishi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
