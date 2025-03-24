K.H. Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.165 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.129 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.769 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.351, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.