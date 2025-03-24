K.H. Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea reacts after missing a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 31st shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Lee's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2024, Lee finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Lee's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|11/5/2020
|MC
|76-70
|+6
Lee's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.339 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -2.642 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 95th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.397 mark (147th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He has broken par 20.53% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|64.01%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.30
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.53%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|16.43%
|17.78%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times (22.2%).
- Lee, who has 71 points, currently ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.165 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.129 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.769 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.351, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.159
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.397
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.666
|-2.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.795
|-2.642
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.