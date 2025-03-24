PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea reacts after missing a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea reacts after missing a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 31st shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Lee's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2024, Lee finished 31st (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Lee's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243168-72-68-68-4
    11/5/2020MC76-70+6

    Lee's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.339 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -2.642 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 95th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.397 mark (147th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He has broken par 20.53% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95300.3293.4
    Greens in Regulation %14264.01%66.67%
    Putts Per Round15129.3030.0
    Par Breakers14020.53%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance16716.43%17.78%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times (22.2%).
    • Lee, who has 71 points, currently ranks 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.165 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.129 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.769 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.351, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.159-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.397-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1090.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.666-2.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.795-2.642

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6773-67-71-72-14
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW