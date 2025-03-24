PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower finished 28th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Lower at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lower has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2024, Lower finished 28th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Lower's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242872-67-69-67-5
    11/10/2022MC69-73+2

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging -1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.152.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119297.4292.0
    Greens in Regulation %11265.74%62.70%
    Putts Per Round3128.2128.2
    Par Breakers6323.38%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.89%14.68%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Lower, who has 208 points, currently ranks 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.335 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.376. He finished 37th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.775 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.640) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.213-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.152-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.498-1.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5471.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.012-1.017

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-72-74-69-48
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3872-71-71-73-123
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

