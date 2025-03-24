Justin Lower betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower finished 28th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lower has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2024, Lower finished 28th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Lower's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|11/10/2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Justin Lower has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging -1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.152.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 23.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.4
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|65.74%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.21
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|63
|23.38%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.89%
|14.68%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Lower, who has 208 points, currently ranks 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.335 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.376. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.775 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.640) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.213
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.152
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.498
|-1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.547
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.012
|-1.017
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|8
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|23
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.