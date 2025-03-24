Justin Lower betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.335 mark ranked 20th in the field.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.376. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.775 mark ranked 28th in the field.

At The American Express in January 2025, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.