Jimmy Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Jimmy Walker looks to fair better in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Walker's average finish has been 71st, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Walker missed the cut (with a score of 13-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Walker's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|11/10/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|11/5/2020
|MC
|77-78
|+15
Walker's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Walker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jimmy Walker has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -2.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -4.947 Strokes Gained: Total.
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.0
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.07%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.06
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.63%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|18.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Walker's best finishes
- Walker played seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Walker's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 6-under and finished 50th in that event.
- Walker collected 5 points last season, ranking 227th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.947
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.