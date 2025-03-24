Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 51st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.

Vegas has an average of -2.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.