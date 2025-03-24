Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Jhonattan Vegas looks to improve upon his 36th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Vegas has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 36th after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Vegas' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|11/11/2021
|26
|67-69-68-75
|-1
|11/5/2020
|44
|73-70-68-70
|+1
|10/10/2019
|MC
|71-76
|+3
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas has an average of -2.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -1.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 55th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 43rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.371.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.72 putts per round (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|304.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.11%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.72
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|79
|22.89%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.11%
|14.81%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Vegas, who has 368 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 3.331. In that event, he finished 40th.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.099.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.388. In that event, he finished 61st.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.188), which ranked in the field.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.978) at The Sentry (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.092
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.371
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.044
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.497
|-2.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.079
|-1.905
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|18
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|5
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.