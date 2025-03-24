Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Jhonattan Vegas looks to improve upon his 36th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Vegas has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In Vegas' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 36th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Vegas' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243671-70-71-65-3
    11/11/20212667-69-68-75-1
    11/5/20204473-70-68-70+1
    10/10/2019MC71-76+3

    Vegas' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Vegas has an average of -2.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -1.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Vegas .

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 55th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 43rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.371.
    • On the greens, Vegas' -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.72 putts per round (173rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55304.4307.7
    Greens in Regulation %3569.11%65.43%
    Putts Per Round17329.7229.9
    Par Breakers7922.89%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.11%14.81%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Vegas, who has 368 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking fourth in the field at 3.331. In that event, he finished 40th.
    • Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.099.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.388. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.188), which ranked in the field.
    • Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.978) at The Sentry (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0920.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.371-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0440.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.497-2.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.079-1.905

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5767-69-70-75-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry468-68-66-65-25325
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4270-72-71-78+312
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4070-67-73-70-818
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-45
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

