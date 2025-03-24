Jesper Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship, Jesper Svensson concluded the weekend at 4-over, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for better results.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Svensson's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 50th.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jesper Svensson has averaged 318.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson is averaging 0.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.356 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks 10th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.272, while he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
- On the greens, Svensson's 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.97 putts-per-round average ranks 15th. He has broken par 26.44% of the time (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.5
|318.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|64.18%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|27.97
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|11
|26.44%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|15.52%
|15.28%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played eight tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
- Currently, Svensson sits 104th in the FedExCup standings with 118 points.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 5.342.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.677 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.322, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.356
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.272
|-1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.047
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.484
|0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.614
|0.895
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
