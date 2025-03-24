PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship, Jesper Svensson concluded the weekend at 4-over, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Svensson's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 50th.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jesper Svensson has averaged 318.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.356 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks 10th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.272, while he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.97 putts-per-round average ranks 15th. He has broken par 26.44% of the time (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.5318.5
    Greens in Regulation %13764.18%63.06%
    Putts Per Round1527.9728.0
    Par Breakers1126.44%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance15315.52%15.28%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played eight tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
    • Currently, Svensson sits 104th in the FedExCup standings with 118 points.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 5.342.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.677 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.322, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3561.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.272-1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.047-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4840.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6140.895

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-71-72-68-5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-67-70-65-9--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC72-81+11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1067-67-68-66-1264
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-67-75-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6370-70-73-68-34
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4968-66-72-71-78
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3264-67-72-71-1021
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4272-70-72-74E18
    March 20-23Valspar Championship6471-73-73-71+44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

