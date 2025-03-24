Jesper Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 5.342.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.677 mark ranked 16th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.020.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.322, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.