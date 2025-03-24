Jeremy Paul betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Jeremy Paul will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed 22nd in the Valspar Championship, shooting 3-under at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Paul's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Jeremy Paul has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Paul is averaging 1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul is averaging 1.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Paul owns a -0.066 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has registered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|310.5
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|69.44%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.33
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|72
|23.15%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|11.34%
|13.54%
Paul's best finishes
- Paul has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Paul ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 108 points.
Paul's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Paul put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.631. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- Paul posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking 11th in the field at 2.831. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Paul posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 17th in the field at 2.328. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Paul delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.391). That ranked in the field.
- Paul recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.406
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.066
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.074
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.241
|1.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.507
|1.821
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|27
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
