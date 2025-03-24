PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Jeremy Paul will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed 22nd in the Valspar Championship, shooting 3-under at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Paul at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Paul's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Jeremy Paul has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul is averaging 1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul is averaging 1.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Paul .

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Paul owns a -0.066 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has registered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24310.5300.2
    Greens in Regulation %3069.44%63.89%
    Putts Per Round4328.3327.1
    Par Breakers7223.15%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1511.34%13.54%

    Paul's best finishes

    • Paul has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Paul ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 108 points.

    Paul's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Paul put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.631. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • Paul posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking 11th in the field at 2.831. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Paul posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 17th in the field at 2.328. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Paul delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.391). That ranked in the field.
    • Paul recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4060.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.066-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0740.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2411.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5071.821

    Paul's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4570-67-68-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express6468-69-67-75-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2564-70-71-68-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1665-68-70-70-1527
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2269-69-70-73-337

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW