3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Jake Knapp hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Knapp has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Knapp's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC74-71+5

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Jake Knapp has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging 2.552 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging 3.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.336, which ranks 156th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 47th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 53rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.307, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.42%.
    • On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (25th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47305.6306.7
    Greens in Regulation %7067.42%68.21%
    Putts Per Round6828.5728.4
    Par Breakers2525.23%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance1911.41%12.65%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
    • Currently, Knapp ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings with 369 points.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.410 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.726. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Knapp recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.160, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.614) in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.3360.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.3071.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.121-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6022.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4523.827

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3271-73-71-74+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3365-72-70-72-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-71-72-68-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-71-74-69-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-72-68-66-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches659-70-68-72-1592
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1269-68-72-73-6125
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

