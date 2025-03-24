Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Jake Knapp hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Knapp has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Knapp's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|74-71
|+5
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging 2.552 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging 3.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.336, which ranks 156th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranks 47th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 53rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.307, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.42%.
- On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 11th on TOUR, while he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (25th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|305.6
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.42%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.57
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|25
|25.23%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|11.41%
|12.65%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
- Currently, Knapp ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings with 369 points.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.410 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.726. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Knapp recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.160, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.614) in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.336
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.307
|1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.121
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.602
|2.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.452
|3.827
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|92
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
