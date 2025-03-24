Jake Knapp betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.410 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.726. He finished 25th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.295.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Knapp recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.160, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).