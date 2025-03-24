Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2024, Jacob Bridgeman has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Bridgeman has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 21st, posting a score of 6-under.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Bridgeman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has an average of 3.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 6.308 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.193.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 27.87 putts per round (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|296.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.52%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|27.87
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|41
|24.26%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|12.96%
|13.33%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Bridgeman has accumulated 583 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.377 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.508 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.095. He finished third in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.821, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.619) in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.050
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.193
|1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.313
|1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.727
|3.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.284
|6.308
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|14
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.