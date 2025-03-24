PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2024, Jacob Bridgeman has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Bridgeman has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 21st, posting a score of 6-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242171-69-65-69-6

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 3.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 6.308 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.193.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 27.87 putts per round (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128296.6295.7
    Greens in Regulation %14663.52%63.06%
    Putts Per Round1127.8727.4
    Par Breakers4124.26%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance6012.96%13.33%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Bridgeman has accumulated 583 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.377 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.508 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.095. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.821, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.619) in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0500.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1931.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3131.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7273.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.2846.308

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3471-68-68-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches268-68-67-64-17245
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1575-73-69-68-380
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5069-69-76-75+114
    March 20-23Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

