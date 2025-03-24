Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.377 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 3.508 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.095. He finished third in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.821, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.