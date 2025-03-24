Jackson Suber betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Suber's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.770 (he missed the cut in that event).

Suber's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.058. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suber produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.569.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Suber recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.619, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.