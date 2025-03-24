Jackson Suber betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Suber is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Suber's recent performances
- In his last five events, Suber has an average finish of 49th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Suber has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jackson Suber has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Suber has an average of -1.371 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber is averaging -1.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suber ranks seventh on TOUR, posting an average of 0.899, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.02%.
- On the greens, Suber's -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd. He has broken par 22.49% of the time (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.1
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|64.02%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.76
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|94
|22.49%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.76%
|14.68%
Suber's best finishes
- While Suber hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Suber sits 115th in the FedExCup standings with 106 points.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suber's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.770 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Suber's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.058. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suber produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.569.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Suber recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.619, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Suber recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.448
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.899
|1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.100
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.020
|-1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.332
|-1.793
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.