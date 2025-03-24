J.J. Spaun betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: J.J. Spaun of the United States putts on the 18th green during the playoff in the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 36th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Spaun's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2024, Spaun finished 36th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Spaun's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|11/11/2021
|46
|72-66-73-72
|+3
|10/10/2019
|73
|70-74-78-72
|+6
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 4.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167 (66th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun sports a 1.030 mark (second on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 23.40% of the time (62nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.2
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.38%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|28.91
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|62
|23.40%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|11.28%
|12.09%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- As of now, Spaun has compiled 1059 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.356. In that event, he finished second.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 8.101 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun delivered his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.499.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.950 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.167
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.030
|3.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.045
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.007
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.249
|4.803
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|30
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.