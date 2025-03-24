PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.J. Spaun betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: J.J. Spaun of the United States putts on the 18th green during the playoff in the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 36th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Spaun's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2024, Spaun finished 36th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Spaun's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243668-69-71-69-3
    11/11/20214672-66-73-72+3
    10/10/20197370-74-78-72+6

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging 4.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167 (66th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun sports a 1.030 mark (second on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 23.40% of the time (62nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59304.2304.5
    Greens in Regulation %1571.38%69.93%
    Putts Per Round10928.9128.9
    Par Breakers6223.40%22.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1411.28%12.09%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has taken part in nine tournaments this season, securing three top-five finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • As of now, Spaun has compiled 1059 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.356. In that event, he finished second.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 8.101 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun delivered his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.499.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.950 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.167-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0303.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0450.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0070.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.2494.803

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1573-72-71-71-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3370-68-70-71-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3476-69-73-70E25
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches264-70-67-66-17245
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3175-71-73-70+130
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship266-68-70-72-12500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

