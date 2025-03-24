J.J. Spaun betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.356. In that event, he finished second.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 8.101 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun delivered his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.499.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.950 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished second in that event.