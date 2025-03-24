Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Salinda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.577.

Salinda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 4.293 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Salinda's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.336.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Salinda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.076), which ranked 10th in the field.