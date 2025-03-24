Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Isaiah Salinda of the United States putts on the 18th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda placed 50th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2020, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Salinda finished 50th (with a score of 3-over) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2020).
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Salinda's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|50
|71-69-75-68
|+3
Salinda's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Salinda has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Salinda has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Isaiah Salinda has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has an average of -1.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda is averaging 1.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.664 ranks fifth on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Salinda ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.349.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.20. He has broken par 24.67% of the time (35th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|310.3
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.00%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.20
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|35
|24.67%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.89%
|14.44%
Salinda's best finishes
- While Salinda hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Salinda ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 240 points.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Salinda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- Salinda's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 4.293 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Salinda's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.336.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Salinda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.076), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Salinda recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.664
|2.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.349
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.138
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.413
|-1.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.040
|1.223
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|16
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
