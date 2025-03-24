PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Henrik Norlander hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Norlander has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 56th.
    • Norlander last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Norlander's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC70-78+8
    11/10/2022MC73-69+2
    11/11/20216771-69-72-78+10
    11/5/2020MC75-69+4
    10/10/20194568-76-69-72-3

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Norlander has an average of 1.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 3.384 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.952.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101299.5290.7
    Greens in Regulation %6167.70%67.36%
    Putts Per Round10328.8527.8
    Par Breakers13520.78%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance2511.73%11.11%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times (44.4%).
    • Currently, Norlander ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings with 128 points.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 3.183. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.164. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander delivered his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.194. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.062, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
    • Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.207-1.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.9524.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.181-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0771.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4883.384

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1367-71-67-66-1356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4071-68-67-70-129
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship1671-70-69-70-448

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

