Henrik Norlander betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 3.183. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.164. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander delivered his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.194. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.062, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 37th in that event).