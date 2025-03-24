Henrik Norlander betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Henrik Norlander hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 16th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Norlander has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 56th.
- Norlander last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Norlander's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|11/10/2022
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|11/11/2021
|67
|71-69-72-78
|+10
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|10/10/2019
|45
|68-76-69-72
|-3
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Norlander has an average of 1.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 3.384 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.952.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.5
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|67.70%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|28.85
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|135
|20.78%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|11.73%
|11.11%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times (44.4%).
- Currently, Norlander ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings with 128 points.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 3.183. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 10.164. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander delivered his best performance this season at The American Express, ranking in the field at 1.194. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norlander delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.062, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 37th in that event).
- Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.207
|-1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.952
|4.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.181
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.077
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.488
|3.384
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|9
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
